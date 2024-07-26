OpenAI announces SearchGPT, its AI-powered search engine: All you need to know

OpenAI has released SearchGPT which is an AI-powered search engine with real-time access to information across the internet- Google's new competition. The Sam Altman-led company said that SearchGPT will be available as a prototype in limited release and OpenAI plans to eventually build it into ChatGPT. OpenAI’s blog post read, “SearchGPT is designed to help users connect with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in searches. Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links.” SearchGPT is powered by the GPT-4 family of models and will only be accessible to 10,000 test users at launch.

The launch comes as The Information reported that OpenAI’s AI training and inference costs could reach $7 billion this year as millions of users on the free version of ChatGPT are driving up costs.

How does SearchGPT look?

When you open the search engine, you can see a large textbox that asks the user “What are you looking for?” OpenAI said that the search engine does not return a list of links but it tries to organize them and make sense of the same for the reader.

How does SearchGPT work?

SearchGPT is powered by the GPT-4 family of models and will only be accessible to 10,000 test users at launch, OpenAI spokesperson Kayla Wood said that the company is working with third-party partners and using direct content feeds to build its search results.

Will SearchGPT be a threat to Google's dominance?

It is just the start for SearchGPT but Google has also rushed to work on AI features in its search engines. OpenAI could be in more direct competition with the startup Perplexity which calls itself an AI “answer” engine.

Is SearchGPT free?

Yes, SearchGPT will be free during its initial launch and since the feature currently has no ads.