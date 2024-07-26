 OpenAI tests ChatGPT-powered search engine that could compete with Google - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI tests ChatGPT-powered search engine that could compete with Google

AP |
Jul 26, 2024 02:35 AM IST

San Francisco-based OpenAI said Thursday it is releasing a preview of the SearchGPT feature to get feedback from a small group of users and publishers.

OpenAI is testing a ChatGPT-powered search engine that could put the artificial intelligence company in direct competition with search giant Google and affect the flow of internet traffic seeking news and other timely information.

OpenAI is testing a ChatGPT-powered search engine. (Representational Image)(Reuters)
OpenAI is testing a ChatGPT-powered search engine. (Representational Image)(Reuters)

San Francisco-based OpenAI said Thursday it is releasing a preview of the SearchGPT feature to get feedback from a small group of users and publishers.

Google upended its search engine in May with AI-generated written summaries now frequently appearing at the top of search results. The summaries aim to quickly answer a user's search query so that they don't necessarily need to click a link and visit another website for more information.

Google's makeover came after a year of testing with a small group of users, but still resulted in errors showing the risks of ceding the search for information to AI chatbots.

OpenAI's close business partner, Microsoft, is also testing AI summaries on its Bing search engine.

Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Technology / OpenAI tests ChatGPT-powered search engine that could compete with Google
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On