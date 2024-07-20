 Q1 results today: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, ICRA, Poonawala, what to watch out for - Hindustan Times
Q1 results today: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, ICRA, Poonawala, what to watch out for

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 20, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Around ten companies are slated to release their Q1 earnings today, with four banks in the list.

Around ten companies will be announcing their financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 on July 20. This list is bank-heavy including major players like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
Which companies will announce their first quarter results today?

When it comes to banks, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, and RBL Bank will announce their results today.

Other companies include Can Fin Homes, ICRA, JK Cement, Newton Technologies, Poonawala Fincorp, and Rossari Biotech.

This week ended in the red for markets, with the NSE Nifty 50 falling by 269.95 points, which is a 1.09% drop, and closing at 24,530.90. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,604.65, losing 738.81 points, or dropping by 0.91%.

News / Business / Q1 results today: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, ICRA, Poonawala, what to watch out for
© 2024 HindustanTimes
