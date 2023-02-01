Home / Business / ‘Step-motherly treatment’: Why Arvind Kejriwal unhappy with Budget 2023

'Step-motherly treatment': Why Arvind Kejriwal unhappy with Budget 2023

Published on Feb 01, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Budget 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, (PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that despite paying more than 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year, the city was allocated only 325 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, which was announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Kejriwal also accused the Centre of meting out “step-motherly treatment” to Delhi.

"Step-motherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than 1.75 lakh crore income tax last year. Out of that only 325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. Unfortunate to reduce the education budget from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Reducing the health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful," he said.

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

budget budget 2023 nirmala sitharaman arvind kejriwal + 2 more
