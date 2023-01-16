Arvind Kejriwal marches against Delhi LG: Teachers' training a flashpoint| Video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took to the streets of the national capital in march against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over what the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calls as his interference in the functioning of the government. The sparring between the AAP government and LG Saxena has spilled over the Delhi streets with the training of teachers in Finland being one of the latest flashpoints. In a tweet, hitting out at the Delhi LG, Kejriwal wrote: "Delhi does not need tyranny but constitution and democracy. Our struggle for people's rights will continue." His deputy - Manish Sisodia - was seen marching alongside Kejriwal apart from other party leaders amid sloganeering.

Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister said: "Who is LG sahab to stop teachers' training? In a response to the Delhi government proposal, we have been told to do cost-benefit analysis of teachers' training in Finland... Salaries of doctors in Mohalla clinics have been stopped. Is he doing all this at the behest of the BJP?" The Delhi Chief Minister and other AAP leaders were also seen carrying banners as they raised slogans.

Last week, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also raised the issue of teachers' training as he accused LG Saxena and the BJP of “destroying” the Delhi government’s education model. A proposal for a five-day training programme for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators at Jyväskylä University in Finland was prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). This proposal for the training of 30 teachers was accepted by the state government and sent to the LG, who however sent the file back, HT had earlier reported.

As Sisodia said that the proposal was rejected, LG's Office said it was not blocked. "The LG has not rejected the proposal of training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated," it stated.

Meanwhile, high drama was seen in the Delhi assembly too on Monday as the House was adjourned amid row over LG Saxena's alleged remarks about the Supreme Court (SC)’s 2018 ruling on the power tussle between the government and the Centre.

