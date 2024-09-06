These Indians are in TIME100 most influential people in AI 2024 list

TIME Magazine unveiled its 'TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024' list, which featured several Indians. Notable names on the list include Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Key Indian figures include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nandan Nilekani and actor Anil Kapoor. 'TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024' list recognized Anil Kapoor for his landmark legal victory over unauthorized AI likeness use.

On Ashwini Vaishnaw, TIME wrote, "Under Vaishnaw’s leadership, the country hopes to become one of the top five nations for semiconductor manufacturing—a key component for modern AI systems—within the next five years. Construction has begun on several factories. Yet, Vaishnaw faces significant challenges in realizing these ambitions. India's tech sector struggles with low private R&D investment and a lack of advanced manufacturing ecosystems. Its educational system is also catching up to produce the specialized workforce needed for cutting-edge AI and semiconductor development."

The list also includes product lead at Proton Anant Vijay Singh and SVP and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon Rohit Prasad.

Anil Kapoor was also named in the list as TIME praised him for winning "a landmark victory in a New Delhi high court in September over the unauthorized AI use of his likeness. Anil Kapoor’s victory has also paved the way for others to seek protection for their personality rights."