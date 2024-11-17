Tomato prices dropped by over 22% in a month, says Centre

Tomato retail prices dropped by over 22 per cent in a month due to improved supply, according to a statement from the Department of Consumer Affairs on Sunday. Improved supply leads to 22% drop in tomato prices, Delhi mandi sees nearly 50% decline. (HT Photo)

As of November 14, the average retail price of tomatoes nationwide was ₹52.35 per kg, down from ₹67.50 per kg on October 14. In Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, prices fell nearly 50 per cent, from ₹5,883 to ₹2,969 per quintal, thanks to increased arrivals.

Similar price drops were reported in major markets like Pimpalgaon, Madanapalle, and Kolar.

The Department of Agriculture estimates tomato production at 213.20 lakh tonnes for 2023-24, a 4 per cent increase from 204.25 lakh tonnes in 2022-23. Although tomatoes are grown year-round, production levels vary due to seasonal cycles.

What led to recent price drop of tomato?

The recent surge in prices during October was due to prolonged rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, affecting crop quality and logistics. October and November mark key planting months in major tomato-producing states, but supplies have improved with arrivals from regions in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

With favourable weather now, the tomato supply chain is flowing smoothly, ensuring stable prices across the country.

Tomato prices still high compared to 2023

Despite the recent monthly drop, tomato prices remain high year-on-year, rising 161 per cent, according to a recent ICICI Bank report. While vegetable prices in November eased by 4.1 per cent month-on-month, essential vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes, and onions showed sharp year-on-year price hikes of 161 per cent, 65 per cent, and 52 per cent, respectively.

The report said that vegetable prices, though recently easing, reached a 57-month high in October with a 42 per cent year-on-year increase.