Nuts to berries to tomatoes: Know the foods that can help fight cancer and support brain health
Nuts are loaded with antioxidants that can prevent cognitive decline, while berries can slow down cancer formation.
Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the recent times. The trial of diagnosis and treatment can take a toll on a patient’s health and mind. However, with the right nutrients, right diet and lifestyle changes, we can fight cancer and support brain health for a healthier life. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, said, “Fruits and vegetables form the major part of the diet supporting the fight against cancer. They are high in cancer-fighting elements, and the more colourful they are, the higher the concentration of nutrients. Consume a variety of veggies, particularly dark green, red, and orange vegetables.”
Dr. Praveen Gupta further noted down five foods that can fight cancer:
Berries:
Berries are high in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Their antioxidant concentration can help in slowing cancer formation and preventing cognitive decline. They may benefit cancer immune therapy as well.
Cruciferous veggies:
Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, offer essential elements, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese, which have anti-cancer and neuroprotective qualities. They also include sulforaphane, a plant chemical that has anticancer effects.
Tomatoes:
Several studies have linked consuming tomatoes to a lower risk of numerous cancers, including prostate cancer. The lycopene in tomatoes is also beneficial to brain function. Processed tomato products such as juice, sauce, or paste have an increased cancer-fighting potential.
Legumes:
Legumes, such as beans, peas, peanuts, tamarind, alfalfa, clover, and lentils, are high in fiber, which may reduce the risk of some cancers.
Nuts and seeds:
All nuts are good for brain health and have cancer-preventing characteristics. Walnuts are rich in nutrients that may help in preventing breast cancer. They are high in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, both of which are essential for avoiding cognitive decline, thereby boosting brain health.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
