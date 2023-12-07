7 amazing winter superfoods to boost your brain health

Winter is a welcome relief from the prolonged summer heat, but the cold weather despite its charm has its own challenges. While the chilly months provide the opportunity to nourish well and exercise more, it is also the season when illnesses are on rise due to reduced immunity. Besides, in winter our body has to work extra hard to generate sufficient heat to keep it warm. Diseases like common cold, pneumonia, bronchitis, flu are on rise during this time. No wonder, your brain also needs some extra nourishment to stay active and fight winter blues. (Also read | Winter superfood: 3 healthy ways to eat ghee as mercury drops) Nutrition plays an important role in brain health and adding the right foods can help you with your energy levels throughout the day(Pixabay)

Nutrition plays an important role in brain health and adding the right foods can help you with your energy levels throughout the day. It is easy to fall into the trap of junk food and delightful desserts during the season, as the appetite is more and digestion improves. However, using the season to our advantage and indulging in seasonal delights can help boost our health in long run.

Kanika Malhotra, Nutritionist and weight loss specialist and Founder of Health Astronomy in an interview with HT Digital talks about tasty brain-health boosting foods that you can enjoy in winter.

1. Salmon

The Omega-3 rich salmon is a brain tonic that can help improve its function and efficiency. Omega-3 provides high doses of oxygen to the brain which allows the crucial organ to retain new information while also taking care of the old. If there is anything that can be called a 'superhero' for your brain, it's salmon.

2. Nut mix

Easy, convenient and highly nutritious, the crunchy goodness of nuts and seeds including walnuts, almonds, peanuts, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds can provide just the right nutrition mix to your brain as these tiny superfoods are full of protein and omega fatty acids. Needless to say, they are delicious to eat and can be consumed without any hassle anywhere and at any time.

3. Leafy greens

Make spinach and broccoli your best friends this winter as these green veggies are full of vitamins for your brain. Packed with vitamin E and folate, they are your brain's bodyguards against free radicals. Eating them is a full-proof way to live longer and disease-free.

4. Avocado

It is the creamy goodness for your brain that will help you boost its function and efficiency. Avocados are loaded with omega fatty acids and vitamin E, making them a tasty brain treat.

5. Turmeric

The golden spice is just what you need to spice up your brain health. It's full of curcumin, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant champ that helps your brain cells grow and regrow.

6. Strawberries

Sweet cravings in winter are common especially after meals. In case you find yourself heading towards that creamy cheesecake every time you finish a meal, reach for a bowl of strawberries instead. Strawberries are more than just sweet. They boost your memory, reduce stress, and keep your brain cells happy.

7. Methi or fenugreek

The list of winter brain superfoods isn't complete without the mention of the good old methi or fenugreek that has been trusted for centuries for its ability to fight inflammation and easing stress.