Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment: How to check status in 4 steps, GMP details here
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment will likely be finalised today (April 1). If you have invested in the issue, you can check the allotment status through the registrar's website which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Through the basis of allotment, investors can ascertain if they have been allotted shares and how many shares they have been allocated as well. The application refund process will begin for the individuals who did not get shares and shares will be credited into the allocated investors' demat accounts on April 2.
The listing date of the Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO is fixed for April 3 on BSE SME. If you have applied for the Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO, investors can check the status on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment: How to check status?
- Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
- Choose "Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO" under the company name field.
- Select “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”
- Click on ‘Search’ and your IPO allotment status will become available on your screen.
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE
- Visit allotment page on BSE's official website.
- Under 'Issue Type', select ‘Equity’ and choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.
- After this, enter PAN or application number.
- Click 'I am not a Robot' and then click the 'Submit' button.
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO subscription status
On the day 3, the issue was subscribed 12.67 times: retail portion was booked 20.10 times and Non-institutional investors segment subscribed 28.14 times.
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO GMP
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO GMP was ₹0 which implies that shares were trading at their issue price of ₹70 with no premium or discount in the grey market.
