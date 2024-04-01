 Q4 results: Infosys March quarter earnings on April 18; here are dates for HDFC Bank, Wipro and ICICI Bank - Hindustan Times
Q4 results: Infosys March quarter earnings on April 18; here are dates for HDFC Bank, Wipro and ICICI Bank

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 11:10 AM IST

HDFC AMC Ltd will announce its March quarter earnings on April 19. HDFC Bank Ltd will declare its quarterly results on April 20.

Earnings season will kick off within two weeks from now as data compiled from stock exchanges showed ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Angel One Ltd will be announcing their March quarter results on April 17. Infosys and ICICI Securities Ltd will be out with their quarterly results on April 18 while HDFC AMC Ltd will announce its March quarter earnings on April 19. HDFC Bank Ltd will declare its quarterly results on April 20.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang expected Infosys to report a total contract value (TCV) in the range of $2-3 billion for the March quarter. (Reuters)

What to expect from ICICI Lombard earnings?

ICICI Lombard held an analyst meet to highlight its key initiatives in the digital space as it aims to improve growth and profitability. Motilal Oswal Securities put a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a one-year target price of 2,000.

What about Infosys earnings?

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang expected Infosys to report a total contract value (TCV) in the range of $2-3 billion for the March quarter as it may see a 4-7 per cent constant currency revenue growth for FY25 with modestly positive demand commentary against FY24.

What we know about Angel Broking ahead of earnings?

Angel Broking saw its client base rising 4.9 per cent month-on-month in February and 60.8 per cent on yearly basis, the company said last month.

What are the other key results that are awaited?

These are other key quarterly results that are awaited:

  1. Persistent Systems Ltd on April 22.
  2. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on April 23.
  3. Nestle India Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd (TechM), Mphasis and UTI AMC on April 25.
  4. HCL Technologies Q4 results on April 26.
  5. ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank results on April 27.
  6. KPIT Technologies and UltraTech Cement on April 29.
  7. Coforge Ltd results on May 2.
  8. Kansai Nerolac on May 4.
  9. Dr Reddy's Labs on May 7.
  10. Asian Paints on May 9.
  11. JSW Steel on May 27.

News / Business / Q4 results: Infosys March quarter earnings on April 18; here are dates for HDFC Bank, Wipro and ICICI Bank
