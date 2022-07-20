Home / Business / The world's strongest passport is Japan. India's rank is...
The world's strongest passport is Japan. India's rank is...

As countries start recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and re-open borders with a view to encourage travel, several Asian countries have climbed the chart this times.
A pedestrian holds passports of the United States (REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Japan, Singapore and South Korea have topped the Henley Passport Index - which uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority - to rank 199 passports. The Asian giants' top ranking reverses pre-pandemic rankings dominated by European nations.

A Japanese passport provides visa-free access to 193 countries, one more than those from Singapore and South Korea. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, is ranked 50th, with access to 119 nations. Ukraine is ranked 35th with access to 144 nations.

China is placed 69th with access to 80 countries.

India is 87th and Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan bring up the rear. The Taliban-ruled country's passport offers hassle-free access to only 27 countries.

The index defines the strength of diplomatic relations of any one country with others; essentially, the more one country has 'ease of access' to others, the higher its ranking.

Here's a list of top 10 and bottom 10 countries on the Henley Passport Index 2022:

Top 10 countries

RankName of CountryVisa-free score
1Japan193
2Singapore, South Korea192
3Germany, Spain190
4Finland, Italy, Luxembourg189
5Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden188
6France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom187
7Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States186
8Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta185
9Hungary183
10Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia182

Bottom 10 countries

RankName of CountryVisa-free score
103Dem. Rep. of Congo, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan42
104Bangladesh, Kosovo, Libya41
105North Korea40
106Nepal, Palestinian Territory38
107Somalia35
108Yemen34
109Pakistan32
110Syria30
111Irag29
112Afghanistan27

The index helps wealthy individuals and governments assess the value of citizenships around the world, based on which passports offer the most prolific visa-free, or visa-on-arrival access. However, with global travel yet to fully recover from Covid restrictions, the index offers only a notional snapshot of the best documents to hold as of this quarter.

passport visa visa policy diplomacy
