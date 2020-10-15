e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 10-ft python captured near Chandigarh’s Lake Club

10-ft python captured near Chandigarh’s Lake Club

The reptile was released in Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, it approximately weighed 40-50kg

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Forest department officials with the python that was caught near the Lake Club in Chandigarh on Wednesday
Forest department officials with the python that was caught near the Lake Club in Chandigarh on Wednesday(HT Photo )
         

UT forest department officials captured a 10-feet-long python near the Lake Club on Wednesday evening and released it in the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

UT deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Abdul Qayum said, “A python was spotted near the Lake Club near around 4pm. A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued it. The python approximately weighed 40-50kg and it took three people to lift the reptile.”

The python was native to the region and was non-poisonous. Local area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “Snakes are a common sight in this area. During the lockdown itself, two snakes around 8-9 feet long have been rescued. Now, locals remain vigilant, especially during the night.”

Qayum said, “Snakes are venturing out of their burrows these days in search of water. They will go into hibernation in winter. A joint task force of forest officials has been formed to rescue snakes as fast as possible so that they are not harmed.”

