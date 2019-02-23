200 trucks of Pak imports stranded at Wagah since February 16 customs duty hike to 200%

Import of goods from Pakistan has stopped since February 16, when the Centre hiked customs duty on goods from there to 200% from a mere 5% previously. Since then, not a single truck importing goods from Pakistan has been allowed to enter India, as local traders are unwilling to pay the hiked duty. The duty was hiked after the Pulwama terror attack.

“Around 200 trucks of cement, gypsum, granite and dry dates are stranded at the Wagha border and are not being allowed to enter the Indian territory through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari (which facilitates the trade of India with Pakistan and Afghanistan) as Indian traders are not willing to pay the hiked duty,” said Sukhdev Singh, manager, Attari, Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI). LPAI is a statutory body tasked with development, sanitisation and management of facilities for the cross-border movement of passengers and goods at designated points along the international borders of the country.

Another LPAI official, who didn’t want to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said Pakistani truck drivers had been waiting to cross over at the Wagah since February 17.

Imports from Afghanistan, not covered under the duty hike, are continuing. “Seven trucks of dry fruit reported at the ICP from Afghanistan on Saturday,” Sukhdev said. The export of Indian items to Pakistan and Afghanistan is continuing as usual. The LPAI manager added that 10 trucks of plastic granules and yarn were exported from the ICP on Saturday.

On a possible resolution to the stand-off, Sukhdev added that the stranded truckers would have to return after a day or two.

‘65 trucks imported before hike also hit’

Indian traders are standing by the government’s decision, but have flagged an issue. “Our government must also address our concerns. Sixty-five trucks of cement, gypsum and dry dates, which were imported from Pakistan on February 16 before the imposition of 200% duty on import items, belonging to Indian traders, are stranded at the Attari ICP,” said Vikrant Arora, an Indian trader.

He added, “This consignment was planned and imported before the hiked duty. A cement bag from Pakistan costs ₹200; after the 200% duty, it will cost us ₹700 (after paying taxes like GST etc). How can we afford this.”

“India’s decision to hit the neighbouring country financially is good, but our government must also think about those who make their ends meet from the ICP. Around 1,500 workers, including porters, work there. The government should arrange for their employment,” said Pardeep Sehgal, president, Indo-Pak Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Since the duty hike, around 1,000 truck drivers and their conductors have not been able to make ends meet,” said Palwinder Singh, president, ICP Truck Union.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 22:05 IST