3 held for bursting crackers in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:25 IST

Even as 11 persons were arrested and bailed out on Diwali for violating the ban imposed by the Chandigarh administration on bursting crackers, three other persons from Sector 38 were booked for the offence on Monday.

A case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station after a woman resident of sector 38 dialled the police on Sunday to complain that her neighbours Rakesh Mehta, Arun Mehta and one unidentified person were bursting crackers.

The trio were arrested and later bailed out.