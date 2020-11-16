e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 3 held for bursting crackers in Chandigarh

3 held for bursting crackers in Chandigarh

A case was registered against three persons from Sector 38 under section 188 of the IPC

chandigarh Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Despite a ban in Chandigarh, people set off firecrackers on Diwali day.
Despite a ban in Chandigarh, people set off firecrackers on Diwali day.(HT Photo)
         

Even as 11 persons were arrested and bailed out on Diwali for violating the ban imposed by the Chandigarh administration on bursting crackers, three other persons from Sector 38 were booked for the offence on Monday.

A case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station after a woman resident of sector 38 dialled the police on Sunday to complain that her neighbours Rakesh Mehta, Arun Mehta and one unidentified person were bursting crackers.

The trio were arrested and later bailed out.

tags
top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In