Home / Chandigarh / 3 of teacher's family found dead in Haryana's Tohana town

3 of teacher’s family found dead in Haryana’s Tohana town

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:00 IST
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The police are investigating if the school teacher’s husband killed her and the toddler before hanging himself.
The police are investigating if the school teacher’s husband killed her and the toddler before hanging himself. (Representational photo)
         

Three members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their rented accommodation in Fatehabad district’s Tohana town on Wednesday night.

Police said a 32-year-old science teacher and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found dead in a room with cloth stuffed in the mouth, while her 35-year-old husband was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the storeroom.

“The incident came to light when the teacher’s colleagues called up the house owner in the evening as she had not been taking calls since 8am on Wednesday. The teacher used to accompany her colleagues in a car to a government school in a village in Fatehabad. The house owner broke open the door around 7.30pm and found the bodies,” Tohana Sadar police station in-charge Surender Kumar said.

The family belonged to a village in Bhiwani district and had been staying in Tohana for the past three months after the woman teacher was transferred. The police are investigating if the teacher’s husband killed her and the toddler before hanging himself. “We are probing whether the family was facing any financial hurdles and ascertaining what the husband did for a living. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” Kumar said.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

