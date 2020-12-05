e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 6 Chandigarh heritage furniture lots auctioned for ₹55 lakh in Italy

6 Chandigarh heritage furniture lots auctioned for ₹55 lakh in Italy

The items included three furniture lots from Panjab University and three from the administrative buildings

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Six Chandigarh heritage furniture lots were auctioned for around ₹55 lakh in Milan, Italy, on December 2.

The items included three furniture lots from Panjab University and three from the administrative buildings.

A pair of model wooden chairs with braided cane seats from Panjab University were sold for around ₹7 lakh (7,900 Euro). Another pair of wood chairs from PU went for around ₹13.4 lakh (15,000 Euro). Two armchairs with wooden structure and seat in braided cane, also from PU, fetched ₹12.5 lakh (14,000 Euro). Three other items, including a Pierre Jeanneret-designed pair of small wooden stools from the administrative buildings of Chandigarh, netted around ₹22.5 lakh (25,200 Euro).

On November 23, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had arrested a Baltana carpenter, Sarafraj, 48, after a varsity official had reported 48 heritage chairs stolen between November 1 and 3.

