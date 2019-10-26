68 land in police net for gambling on Diwali eve in Ludhiana, ₹1.7 lakh recovered

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Launching a clampdown against gamblers ahead of Diwali, police arrested 68 persons on charges of gambling in 45 cases on Friday. Police also recovered ₹1.7 lakh, three computers, two printers, a CPU, two screens and nine mobile phones from their possession.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said some people were running illegal lottery. “Instead of selling printed tickets, they were giving out handwritten slips and causing loss in revenue to the government,” he said, adding that special teams, led by additional deputy commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police to crack down on such activities.

Daresi Police have arrested four accused indentified as Kuldeep Kumar of Kuldeep Nagar, Israil of Basti Mani Singh, Varinder Kumar of Basti Mani Singh and Pardeep Kumar of Vishnupuri.

Division Number 1 police arrested 20 persons, including Umesh Khurana, Aman Rawat of Amarpura, Dinesh Rawat of Jalandhar Bypass, Sahib Siddiqui of Haibowal, Jatin Kumar of Chander Nagar of Salem Tabri, Rahul of railway station, Lakshman Singh of Bank Colony of Haibowal, Ram Singh of railway station, Indermohan of Pakhowal road, Anu, Amandeep of Payal of Khanna, Harvinder Singh, Tarvinder Singh of Chhawni Mohalla, Ramesh Kumar of Bihar, Harpreet Singh of Amarpura, Darshan Singh of Daresi Road, Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi of Phillaur, Simran Sodhi of Clock Tower, Gagan of Guru Teg Bahadur Market and Chander Sen of Thapar Colony.

Similarly, Division Number 2 police have arrested Gurmeet Singh of Prem Nagar, Sarwan Kumar, Rajiv Kumar of Janakpuri, Jaspal Singh of Mohalla Ram Nagar, Sanjiv Kumar of Janakpuri, Pawan Kumar of Dholewal and Amrinder Singh of Guru Nanak Colony of Gill road.

Division Number 3 police arrested Rishabh of Harbanspura, Rinka Bali, Kishan Lal alias Bunty of Gulchaman Gali and Sanjiv Kumar of Mohalla Fateh gunj.

Division Number 4 police nabbed Manish Kumar of Guru Nanak Pura, Varinder Kumar of Salem Tabri and Sunny Arora of New Hargobind Nagar. Sadar police have arrested Dinesh Kumar of Kheri village and Gurmukh Singh of Dolon Kalan village.

Sahnewal police have arrested Deepak Kumar of Makkar Colony of Sua road. Division Number 6 police have arrested Rajinder Parsad of Manjit Nagar, Neeraj Kumar of Muradpura. Daba police have arrested Balwant Singh of Dhillon Nagar, Ajay Verma of Judhar Nagar, Rajesh Verma of Gurmel Nagar. Shimlapuri police have arrested Jaspal Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar of Shimlapuri, Munish Kumar of Janakpuri, Inderjit Singh of Dhandhra road, Ramesh Kumar alias Pappu of Shivaji Nagar of Subhash Chandar of Dhillon Nagar.

Haibowal police have arrested Neeraj Kumar of Haibowal, Arvind Sharma of Durgapuri, Vikramjit Singh of Chander Nagar and Dheeraj Kumar of Jassiyan.

Division Number 7 police have arrested Sanjiv Kumar of Jalandhar Bypass, Jatinder Kumar of Daba colony, Gurdev Singh and Surinder Kumar of Tajpur road. Focal Point police have arrested Amandeep Singh of Partap Colony, Rajan Kumar alias Minku of New Madhopuri, Pitambar Mandal of Jivan Nagar, Suraj Jaiswal of Jain Vila Colony, Pitambar, Rahul Kumar of Bhamiyan Chowk, Parvesh Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar and Vicky Kumar of Gobindgarh. Jamalpur Police station has arrested Gurdeep Singh of Indrapuri.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 21:03 IST