Adult couple can live together even if man is not yet of marriageable age: HC

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:53 IST

The right of an adult couple to live together can’t be denied just because the man has not yet attained the marriageable age, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled.

The bench of Justice Alka Sarin observed that the couple being adult has every right to live their lives as they desire within the boundaries of the law.

“The society cannot determine how an individual should live her or his life. The Constitution guarantees every individual the right to life. The freedom to choose one’s partner is an important facet of the right to life. In the present case, the girl’s parents cannot dictate how and with whom she should spend her life since she is adult. Parents cannot compel a child to live life on their terms,” the bench said.

The court directed the Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) to decide on the protection petition submitted by the couple and take necessary action as per law.

The two had approached the court after seeking protection of life and liberty, claiming that the SSP did not act on their plea as they were threatened with dire consequences by the girl’s parents.

The court was told that the girl is 19 and the boy 20 and they wanted to marry. But when the girl’s parents became aware of their relationship, fights took place between the families and she was even given severe beatings, it was informed.

The girl who was allegedly confined in a room left her home on December 20 and the two started living together.

The court observed the girl is well within her right to decide for herself what is good for her and what is not.