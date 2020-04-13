Allow us to collect fees or you pay staff salaries: Pvt schools to Chandigarh education dept

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:52 IST

With private schools at their wits’ end over the directive to delay collection of school fees, the Independent Schools Association (ISA) of Chandigarh on Monday wrote to the UT administrator to cite the problems arising out of the education department’s order.

The ISA wrote that while private schools were prohibited from reminding parents to pay monthly fees, there was a continuous barrage from all departments to pay full and timely wages to all their employees.

It demanded that the education department either withdraw the directive on delayed fees payment or pay salaries of all private school employees of Chandigarh as well as Punjab.

ISA has 75 member schools of which 15 are in Punjab.

“ISA demands that all monies held by the government in the form of Reserve Fund should be refunded. The bus contractors and other such staff be also allowed to collect at least 50% of their fees or else pay salaries of all the private school employees,” the letter read.

The association wrote that all schools were “not for profit” organisations that had no means of income other than the students’ fees. It clarified that schools won’t be able to meet their financial obligations, such as salaries, repayment of loans, agreements for teaching aids, etc., even for April, which were to be cleared in May.

Meanwhile, multiple city schools have started sending reminders to parents to pay the school fee, while offering 5% concession if the fee is paid in April. HT has copies of these reminders.

Questioning these reminders, Nitin Goyal, who heads the Chandigarh Parents’ Association, said, “Schools are required by law to upload their balance sheets on their websites, but they have never complied with the law. Also, the schools must be directed to submit their monthly salary bills, excluding the profits.”

ISA president HS Mamik said, “We share the balance sheets with CBSE. If we collect fees after two months, how will we pay salaries to the staff? The administration owes private schools nearly Rs 8 crore in EWS reimbursements. This is the right time to pay the dues or they should pay the staff themselves.”

On his part, UT education secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said the fee collection had only been deferred. “If any parent wants to pay, there is no bar on it. But schools are expected not to insist on payment of fee. Adjoining states are doing the same, why should Chandigarh schools be any different?” he added.