Authentic data on unemployment in Punjab not available: Minister Channi

: Technical education and employment generation minister, Charanjit Channi, on Monday, said the Punjab government does not have authenticated data about the exact number of unemployed youth in the state.

“There are no authenticated figures available with the government about the prevalence of unemployment in the state. Only now, we are starting an exercise wherein the department has decided to set-up a call centre and record employment details of youth. A separate website is also being prepared in which unemployed youths can register themselves,” said Channi, addressing a press conference about holding five new job melas in Punjab.

The minister said it after the melas, the process of recording of employment will be done over six months. This will give the government first hand and authentic data about unemployment in the state.

Speaking about the 5th Mega Job Fair to be held from September 9 to 30, the minister said the state government will offer 2.10 lakh jobs in the private sector with special emphasis on facilitating self employment loans to around 1 lakh youth. These job fairs will be held in every district at 82 venues across in which 1819 companies will offer jobs.

The minister said during this job drive, a high-end Job Fair will also be organised at ISB Mohali on September 18 in which about 25 multinational companies will offer salary packages ranging from Rs3 to 9 lakh per annum for 800 jobs.

In a unique initiative, the state government will be setting up a ‘Foreign Studies Cell’ to save students from fraudulent travel agents and fake universities.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 01:09 IST