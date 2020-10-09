Building plan approval goes online in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Standing in long queues in government offices to get your building plans approved is now a thing of the past in Chandigarh, as UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Thursday launched an online system to provide the service.

Online building plan approval system (OBPAS) has been identified as one of the key reforms agenda under government missions such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), with focus on improving the ease of doing business.

Citizens can now submit the building plan application along with the required documents online, with no human intervention.

It will be followed by online scrutiny of the plan as per the Chandigarh Building Rules, and applicants will get regular updates through SMS and email. The fee will be auto-calculated and can be paid online too.

The system will ensure timely approval of the building plan drawing, while making the entire process transparent with well-defined roles of each department/employee, stated a release.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said: “Chandigarh Smart City Limited as part of the smart city mission endeavours to improve the ease of doing business and enhance citizen services.” He said the main objective is to facilitate citizens by providing online delivery of services, minimise manual intervention, and ensure faster application submission, tracking and monitoring, besides timely resolution of issues and increased transparency.”

JUST A CLICK AWAY

Registration form will be provided to architects on MC and CSCL web portals (mcchandigarh.gov.in and www.chandigarhsmartcity.in)

Registration form will be approved by the department of urban planning (architecture wing)

Username and password will be shared with the architects through email

24x7 help desk (0172-2787200) will be available to support citizens/architects

SMS and email notifications related to the application status will also be sent