Burglars steal 250-kg wheat stored for mid-day meal at Ludhiana school

Burglars steal 250-kg wheat stored for mid-day meal at Ludhiana school

The incident came to light when the head teacher, Sonia, went to the school for some work

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Burglars struck at Government Primary School, Birmi village, and decamped with 250-kg wheat stored for preparing mid-day meals for students.

The incident came to light when the head teacher, Sonia, went to the school for some work. She said that the school had remained closed for the past two-and-a-half months due to the lockdown. When she went on June 10, she found the grilles of the storeroom’s window were cut open.

Upon inspection, she also found that 250-kg of wheat, kept in the storeroom for mid-day meal, was missing.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said burglars may have used a pick-up auto or mini-truck for stealing the wheat. “We are scanning closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the school to gather more clues.

In another case, unidentified miscreants stole batteries of inverters installed at automated driving track at Sector-32 on Chandigarh road. The Division number 7 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

