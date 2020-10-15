e-paper
Chandigarh grain market traders go on indefinite strike

Chandigarh grain market traders go on indefinite strike

The association had earlier organised a strike in September but the authorities took no action against the parking contractor.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The market welfare association of the Sector 26 Grain Market will go on an indefinite strike on Friday against high parking fees being levied on traders.

Speaking on the issue, president of the association Ram Karan Gupta said, “The two-hour window for a single entry of vehicles is unjust. For parking commercial vehicles, contractors charge up to ₹250 per day. Moreover, as a part of their contract they can increase the parking fee yearly for the next four years.”

The association had earlier organised a strike in September but the authorities took no action against the parking contractor due to which the traders called for an indefinite strike. On Saturday, members of the Fruits and Vegetables Market Association of Sector 26 will join the strike. Chandigarh Beopar Mandal chairman Charanjeev Singh has also extended his support to the association.

