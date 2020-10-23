e-paper
Chandigarh launches 3 e-governance services

E-licensing, e-horticulture services and e- challan encroachment services will be available to citizens

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:03 IST
Three new e-governance services - e-licensing, e-horticulture services and e- challan encroachment - were launched here on Thursday.

Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik launched the services under the e-governance project to provide online delivery of services, minimise manual intervention, ensure transparency, provide 24X7 access to online citizen services and ensure public convenience by eliminating the need to visit government offices.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “With the help of the new e-challan system, enforcement officers will be able to generate an online challan using their hand-held devices. They will be able to capture supporting images of violations or seizures.

Violator will receive their challan on their given mobile number and email and may pay the fine online or offline on the spot. Earlier, the violator had to visit the municipal corporation to paying the fine or release seized items.

Under the e-horticulture service, citizens will need to fill an online form to avail the services of the department. Users will also have the provision of uploading supporting images with their requests. The request will be processed in collaboration with the MC and forest department.

The online license service will include online issuance of new registration certificate, renewal of registration certificate (RC) of pedal rickshaw and loading rehri licenses.

