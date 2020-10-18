Chandigarh MC plans to levy garbage collection fee

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:15 IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will soon start charging user fee for door-to-door collection of garbage in areas from where it is already lifting solid waste.

Charges will be added to the water bills or property tax bills, and are likely to imposed on 34,000 houses and 3,000 shops in these areas.

“The charges are likely to be ₹50 to ₹100 for houses, and ₹200 to ₹2,000 for commercial establishments. These will be finalised after discussions in the MC General House,” said Dr Amritpal Singh, medical officer of health.

According to the Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2018, the user fee for collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste is to be charged from residential and commercial establishments.

The proposal will be tabled before the General House on October 20. Once it gets the nod, the financially struggling MC aims to earn additional ₹90 lakh per month.

Areas to be covered, for now

Door-to-door garbage collection in most sectors is so far being done by private agents, who collect user charges.

The MC has started the process in 13 villages and residential areas of some sectors besides several markets.

For now, the user fee is to be imposed in Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Daria, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Raipur Khurd, Behlana, Makhan Majra, Maloya, Railpur Kalan. The markets where the MC is collecting garbage include Sectors 7- 9, 16, 21-24, 26, 28-33, 36-38 and 49.

If the MC extends the facility to other sectors, then there will a trial run in the first month, and user charges will be applied from the first day of the next month.

The civic body currently has 100 garbage collection vehicles, which are being used in villages. With Chandigarh Smart City Limited allotting the tender for purchase of 390 more vehicles recently, the MC expects to get 200 of them by the month end.

Property owners to do self-assessment

Owners of residential or commercial properties will have to submit a self-declaration about the number of households or economic units on their premises within one month.

If they fail to do so, the MC will carry out the assessment on its own, and impose administrative/penalty charges of ₹5,000 each household on the owner or occupant.

Pvt collectors, Cong oppose move

The MC move to impose user charges has elicited opposition from garbage collectors and the Congress.

Safai Karamchari Union leader KK Chaddha, said, “We condemn this move. We plan to strike work from October 23 in the city on this issue as well as selective tagging of safai karamcharis through GPS-enabled watches.”

Congress councillor Satish Kainth said: “When the MC is not executing proper garbage collection, how can it impose user charges? We will oppose this move.”