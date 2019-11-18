Chandigarh school events: Commerce festival at Delhi Public School

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:14 IST

Delhi Public School (DPS) hosted the annual inter-DPS commerce festival - Vanijya 2019. Around 200 students from 19 schools across the country took part in it. Kumar Abhay was the chief guest for the event.

The festival aimed to help students understand the functioning of the economy. The highlights of the festival were events such as ‘freakonomics- a new style of intellectual rap’, ‘mergenture- making the dream team’, and ‘economics based scrabble’. DPS, Dwarka, was awarded the overall best performer award. DPS, Chandigarh, bagged the second position.

Annual function

Ashmah International School, Sector 70, celebrated its annual day on Sunday. The theme was ‘fusion’ and it aimed at keeping the Indian tradition and folk dance alive. Balbir Singh Sidhu, health and family welfare minister, Punjab, presided over the function as the chief guest. The programme commenced with a welcome dance. The students delivered the message of spreading love to make the world beautiful through their dance. The children staged a play and presented mime, classical and western dance, patriotic songs, bhangra and giddha.

Athletics Meet

The 42nd Annual Athletics meet of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, concluded on Saturday.

School head boy Kanwar Amitoj Singh Waraich administered the oath to all captains.

Also, Kishan Singh Memorial Shabad Gayan competition was organised to celebrate the 550th Parkash Purb. Teams from the ten branches of the school took part. NSPS, Kot Gangu Rai, was the winner, NSPS, Kalal Majra stood second and NSPS, Kila Raipur, was third.