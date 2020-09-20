Chandigarh schools reopen partially from today

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:00 IST

Schools in Chandigarh will reopen partially from Monday for the first time since March since the Covid-19 outbreak for students of classes 9 to 12 requiring “guidance” from teachers, following standard operating procedures issued by the Union health ministry.

Most schools remained open on Sunday as arrangements were made to receive the students. Thermal scanning points were set up at the entrance, teachers adjusted desks in classes to ensure that the six -foot social distancing rule was followed and municipal corporation teams sanitised the premises.

Students of ‘board’ classes, that is 10 and 12, had been given slots on Monday, said a teacher from Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 23.

Lists of those allowed to attend school from Monday had been sent to the students. “Guidance classes for physics, chemistry and mathematics will be held on Monday for which rooms have already been assigned. The school will be open from 9 am to 11 am. Around 45 students have been given slots for Monday,” the teacher said.

Videography to ensure social distancing

A teacher at GMSSS, Sector 20, added, “In our school 12 students will be made to sit in each class. Teachers will make sure that all students are wearing masks properly. In between guidance classes, the teacher will not leave the class until the next teacher arrives so that students behave. We have also been asked to do videography of students leaving after classes to ensure that social distancing is maintained.”

HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association and chairman of Vivek High School, said, “We have made preparations according to the directions given. However, most private schools are expecting only around 10% students to show up. The picture will become clearer on Monday.”

The district education officer (DEO) has sent a set of rules to principals and heads of all government, government aided and private recognised schools to ensure strict compliance.

Students will only be allowed to enter with printed copies of their parents’ consent slip with their signatures. Those who are from containment areas, teachers included, will not be allowed to attend.

Water bottles are musts as canteens will remain shut and only washable school bags will be allowed.

Outdoor classes suggested

Classes are to be held outdoors, weather permitting, and all students and staff will be thermally screened before they enter.

Washrooms with running water and liquid soap will also remain functional. Online classes of students will continue as per schedule.

Seven inspection teams with officers of the education department will take rounds of all the schools on Monday to ensure compliance with rules, said UT education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill .