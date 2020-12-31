Chandigarh shows highest increase in forest cover among UTs in 2 yrs

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:47 IST

Among all union territories, Chandigarh has shown the highest increase in forest covered area in the past two years. It has gone up by 2% from 21.56 to 22.03 sq km .

This is as per the data released by the central government’s ministry of environment and climate change in the India State Forest Report (ISFR), 2019, on Monday. The ministry releases the data every two years.

As per the report, there is an increase in the areas covered under moderately dense and open forests.

There is no increase in the very dense forest area. The total increase of 0.47 square km.

Other UTs, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep have shown no change in the area covered by forests .

As per the report, Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar have shown an increase in forest area by 1.5% and 0.1% compared to 2017.

The data also reveals a total increase in green cover from 41 to 46%.

This also includes areas other than forests.

Chief conservator of forest, Debinder Dalie said, “Proactive action has been taken by the Chandigarh administration and the residents which has helped increase the total area under green cover.”

Chandigarh is the fifth largest union territory covering an area of 114 sq km.

Based on the digital interpretation of satellite data recorded in October, 22.03 sq km in Chandigarh is under forest cover which is 19.32 % of it’s geographical area.

As per the Chandigarh greening action plan, three combined agencies celebrated Van Mahotsav in June.

This year, the forest department has planted 65,000 saplings and the horticulture wing of the engineering department around 22,000 saplings.

The target given to the civic body was 40,000.

The forest department has also started the scheme of free distribution of plants and saplings to general public without any formal application.

