e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Co-accused held in firing outside nightclub in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

Co-accused held in firing outside nightclub in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

A TikTok content creator was injured after being assaulted and shot at by four men following an argument at Eskobar on the night of October 11

chandigarh Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Making first breakthrough in the Eskobar firing case, Chandigarh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a 21-year-old Ludhiana youth following a tip-off.

A TikTok content creator was injured after being assaulted and shot at by four men following an argument at Eskobar, a nightclub in Sector 9, on the night of October 11.

The suspect arrested from a naka at the Sector 3/4/9/10 roundabout has been identified as Sukhdeep, alias Sukhi, 21. He was produced in court on Monday and sent to eight-day police remand.

During preliminary interrogation, he is reported to have confessed that he and his three friends, including main accused Movis Bains, were involved in the firing.

The four were booked for attempt to murder besides under the Arms Act, on the complaint of victim Sourav Gujjar’s friend Akash. According to the FIR, Akash and Gujjar had gone to Eskobar along with their friends around 11:30pm on October 11.

On the dance floor, they entered into an argument with Movis and his group. As they left the basement and came outside the nightclub, the accused allegedly followed them and opened fire, leaving Gujjar with a bullet wound in the thigh.

top news
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Shubman keeps KKR going against KXIP attack
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Shubman keeps KKR going against KXIP attack
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
The missing issue in the Bihar elections | HT Editorial
The missing issue in the Bihar elections | HT Editorial
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In