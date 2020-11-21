Conduct medical tests of physically disabled free of cost: Human rights body to PGIMS, Rohtak

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 02:42 IST

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed the director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, to ensure that medical tests of a physically disabled patient from Rewari are done free of cost by the institute.

As per an order issued by the commission chairperson Justice SK Mittal and member Deep Bhatia on Thursday, the poor patient had approached the human rights body for facilitation of medical and financial assistance. The Rewari civil surgeon had referred the patient to PGIMS, Rohtak, for assessment and certification of his disability. The PGIMS doctors advised an MRI of brain and imaging of spine.

However, the patient, whose name has been withheld by the commission, said he was extremely poor and did not have the financial resources to get these tests done.

The commission ordered that in such circumstances, all such tests should be done by the PGIMS free of cost. “The PGIMS should also submit a report regarding the disability of the complainant to the commission,” said the order.