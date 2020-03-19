Coronavirus spread: Some coaching centres found open in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:13 IST

Despite UT administration’s strict directions for closure, many coaching centres are still operational in Sector 17.

During a reality check, this Hindustan Times correspondent found that students were still coming to these centres for doubt clearing, while the administrative staff was also present.

At the New Cambridge College coaching centre in Sector 17, this correspondent also came across a 30-year-old student with a travel history from Shanghai, China, in December.

Most of the coaching centres have suspended classes, however, many students are still visiting them in small groups. The administrative staff was present to induct new students and for shooting videos for online classes.

In wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) spread, the Chandigarh administration on Monday had ordered the shutdown of all coaching centres, gaming zones, shopping malls, cinemas, spa centres and gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31.

The orders were issued after approval from UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, who on Monday held a meeting with adviser Manoj Parida and other officers.

Javika Dhamija, a manager from the New Cambridge College centre, said, “We have closed down classes but some teachers and administrative staff are present at the spot to cater to the online queries of the students. The students who visited the centre were not aware of the notice regarding the closure of coaching centres and one of them has returned from China.”

Deputy commissioner Mandeep Singh Brar said, “The coaching centres have been strictly ordered to close down, they have to comply with the orders.”

After HT’s visit, a team of police visited the coaching centre in question. They informed that owner NK Dhamija and two office members were found available at the institute. They said 28 students are enrolled with the centre and all are on leave. No person with history of foreign travel was found, police said.

NGO organises walk despite advisory

An NGO, Yuvsatta, in association with Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society (CSACS) and Earth Day Network India organised a ‘Corona Virus (COVID-19) Awareness Walk’ in which 40 volunteers of the NGO participated.

The group went around the Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, asking people to take precautions against the virus. Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, in-charge of Sector 26 police post, flagged-off the walk. This, despite the fact that there is an advisory by the UT administration and the Government of India to practise social distancing and avoid crowds.