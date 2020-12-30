e-paper
Chandigarh / Couple booked for duping Patiala man of ₹6L on pretext of providing job

Couple booked for duping Patiala man of ₹6L on pretext of providing job

chandigarh Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The district police have booked a couple for allegedly duping a Patiala resident of ₹6 lakh on pretext of providing him job in the Punjab Police. The accused had even provided a fake joining letter to the victim.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Harinder Singh and his wife Navdeep Kaur, both residents of Kharar. They were booked on complaint of Lovely Kumar, of Jandoli village near Rajpura.

Lovely told police that the accused had promised him job in the Punjab Police and had taken ₹6 lakh from him for this purpose. After collecting the money, they even gave him a fake joining letter. However, the victim found out that it was a fake letter.

Cops said that they received complaint from the victim and have registered a case against the couple under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar Patiala police station.

