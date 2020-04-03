e-paper
Death of 2 women sends alarm bells ringing in Ludhiana, test negative for Covid-19

Death of 2 women sends alarm bells ringing in Ludhiana, test negative for Covid-19

Nisha was suffering from cold fever and breathlessness for past three days, while Sudama, a diabetic, was also facing similar symptoms when she was admitted in the civil hospital.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Deaths of two women admitted in the Corona ICU of Christian Medical College and Hospital on Thursday sent alarm bells ringing in the health department with officials suspecting that they had died of the novel coronavirus. However, later in the evening, the civil surgeon clarified that the women had tested negative for the virus.

The deceased were identified as Nisha, 27, and Sudama, 46.

While Nisha was a resident of Harkrishan Vihar in Meharban area, Sudama was residing in Bazigar Mohalla at Rohoan road. According to the health department, both patients were rushed to the civil hospital on Wednesday morning and admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital. Their health deteriorated in the afternoon and were rushed to CMCH but they died during treatment.

Confirming the death of two women civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said both patients who died in CMC&H have tested negative for COVID-19.

Nisha was suffering from cold fever and breathlessness for past three days, while Sudama, a diabetic, was also facing similar symptoms when she was admitted in the civil hospital.

CITY’S FIRST COVID CASUALTY’S SONS TEST NEGATIVE

Meanwhile, the two sons of Puja, the first Covid- 19 casualty of the city, have also tested negative.

Confirming this, district epidemiologist Dr Divjot Singh said that both sons of Puja were tested negative.

On Wednesday, Puja’s daughter and relatives, including her sisters, were tested negative of Covid-19.

Puja’s sons had accompanied her on Sunday to the civil hospital and thereafter they had taken their mother to ESI and then Rajindra Hospital Patiala. Both of them had been quarantined at the isolation ward and even made a failed attempt to escape on Monday.

