Difficult questions stare at us, Guru Nanak’s teachings can save us: Manmohan

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:35 IST

Chandigarh Emphasising that at a time when ‘difficult questions stared at us’, Guru Nanak’s teachings needed to be kept alive, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh raised concerns on drug addiction among Punjabi youth, environmental pollution in the state and the lewd lyrics of Punjabi songs.

“On Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, these difficult questions stare at us. Punjab di jawani nashiyaan vich Galtan ho rehe hai, Punjab da paun pani zehrela ho reha hai and aurat de niradarr bhari geetan di sanskriti haavi ho rehe hai (Punjabi youth is getting gripped in drugs, Punjab’s environment and rivers are getting polluted, and lyrics of Punjabi songs are showing women in bad light),” said Manmohan, in his address to mark the commemorative Punjab vidhan sabha event dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“I hope and pray that not only Punjab and Haryana, but the country as a whole and the world would walk on the path shown by Guru Nanak. In current times, teachings of Guru Nanak can save our mankind,” the former PM added.

Quoting Urdu poet Allama Iqbal’s couplet written in Guru’s praise, he said, “Phir uthi akhir sada touheed ki Punjab se, Hind ko ek mard-e-kamil ne jagaya khwab se (Again from the Punjab the call of monotheism arose, a perfect man roused India from slumber).”

Quoting Punjabi poet Prof Puran Singh, Manmohan Singh referred to Guru Nanak as a symbol of secularism, “Punjab is not of Hindus or Muslims but Punjab lives in Guru’s name.” He added that people of all religions saw the Guru as their nominee. Terming Punjab as Guru Nanak’s ‘Karam Bhoomi’, he praised Punjab’s farmers who treaded on the path shown by him and worked hard to make the country self-sufficient in food. He also referred to Guru Nanak’s teachings to emphasise that women be given equality. “Any civilisation can be judged on how women are treated,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh thanked dignitaries who attended the event and also all MPs and MLAs who attended.

In his thanks-giving speech, the CM raised concern over the falling subsoil water table and referred to the prediction of the state turning into a desert in 25 years and the environmental pollution caused due to stubble burning. “It is the duty of every Sikh to tread on the path shown by the Guru and save the environment,” he added, also thanking all officials of the state government, who have been deputed in Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak to make arrangements for the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations.

