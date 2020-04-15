e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / DLSA appoints two advocates to provide legal aid to women, children in Chandigarh

DLSA appoints two advocates to provide legal aid to women, children in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) appointed two advocates for providing legal aid and support to women and children amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“According to directions of justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court and executive chairman of State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, the names of counsels, Anchal Thakur and Manjit Kaur, has been approved for providing of legal aid and support at the One Stop Centre and 181 Women Helpline in Chandigarh,” an official statement mentioned.

The orders were passed after the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) directed the State Legal Services Authority to provide services to women and children during the lockdown period.

The legal aid counsels will co-ordinate with One Stop Centre and officials handling women helpline number to provide requisite legal aid to needy women through telephone or online.

In case applications or petitions are required to be filed before the duty magistrate or court, it will be done keeping in view the Supreme Court directions.

.

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news