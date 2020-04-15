DLSA appoints two advocates to provide legal aid to women, children in Chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 01:15 IST

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) appointed two advocates for providing legal aid and support to women and children amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“According to directions of justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court and executive chairman of State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, the names of counsels, Anchal Thakur and Manjit Kaur, has been approved for providing of legal aid and support at the One Stop Centre and 181 Women Helpline in Chandigarh,” an official statement mentioned.

The orders were passed after the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) directed the State Legal Services Authority to provide services to women and children during the lockdown period.

The legal aid counsels will co-ordinate with One Stop Centre and officials handling women helpline number to provide requisite legal aid to needy women through telephone or online.

In case applications or petitions are required to be filed before the duty magistrate or court, it will be done keeping in view the Supreme Court directions.

