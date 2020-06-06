e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dr Inderjeet Singh joins as vice-chancellor of Ludhiana vet varsity

Dr Inderjeet Singh joins as vice-chancellor of Ludhiana vet varsity

He is replacing Dr AS Nanda whose four-year tenure ended on February 15, 2019

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dr Inderjeet Singh
Dr Inderjeet Singh(HT FILE)
         

Punjab’s director of animal husbandry, Dr Inderjeet Singh, joined as the vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, on Saturday.

He is replacing Dr AS Nanda whose four-year tenure ended on February 15, 2019. However, he continued to occupy the position on ad-hoc basis as the government had not decided on his successor.

Dr Singh will take formal charge of the university on Monday.

The Punjab government had formed a search and screening committee headed by the chief secretary to select the new V-C in January.

The decision to appoint Dr Singh as the new V-C was taken in a meeting of senior functionaries, including chief secretary and principal secretary, animal husbandry, on Thursday.

Dr Singh is a native of Haryana and joined Punjab’s animal husbandry department as director in 2018. He has been working in the field of veterinary sciences for three decades.

He holds a bachelors and masters degree in veterinary sciences and animal husbandry from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCHAU), Hisar, and did his PhD in animal reproduction from the University of Liverpool, UK.

Dr Singh was the director of Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (CIRB), Hisar (Haryana), for nearly five years from 2013 till November 2018.

Dr Singh said that his focus will remain on improving academic quality, research work and strengthening extension activities.

He added that we will also try to help the government in formulating policies regarding the problems being faced by farmers.

