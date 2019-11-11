e-paper
Drawing contest at Ludhiana school

As many as 23 schools participated in the competition. Mandeep Kaur, head of fine arts department at Government College for Women, and Tajinder Kaur, an artist, were the judges.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Drawing contest at HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana.
Drawing contest at HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana.(HT )
         

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Karamsar Colony, New Subhash Nagar, hosted the Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex Drawing Competition 2019-20 for classes 5 to 8.

As many as 23 schools participated in the competition. Mandeep Kaur, head of fine arts department at Government College for Women, and Tajinder Kaur, an artist, were the judges.

In category A, Simran Saini of Class 6 from Police DAV Public School stood first.

Tanya Sharma of Class 7 of Atam Public Senior Secondary School was the first runner-up and Samayra of Class 6 of BCM School, Sector 32, was the second runner-up.

Mehakjot Kaur of Class 7 of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School got the consolation prize.

In category B, Saumya Jain of Class 8 of BCM Arya Model stood first. Lovepreet of Class 8 of BCM School, Sector 32, was the first runner-up and Tripti Jain of Class 8 of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, was the second runner-up.

Vandna Sharma of Class 8 of Police DAV Public School got the consolation prize.

