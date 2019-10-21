e-paper
Drug peddler arrested with 10g heroin

Station house officer of Jodhewal police station said that the accused is a drug addict and also supplies heroin

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
 The city police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10g heroin from his possession. 

The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh of New Subash Nagar, Tibba Road.  

Station house officer of Jodhewal police station, sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, said that a team of five police personnel including assistant sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh and ASI Gurmukh Singh arrested the accused from a check point.  

Kaur added that the accused is a drug addict and also supplies heroin “A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at Jodhewal police station. We are trying to trace more people who are involved with him,” she said.

