e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dussehra celebrated with prayers, small effigies in Chandigarh

Dussehra celebrated with prayers, small effigies in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Due to difficulty in getting permissions and the challenges posed by the pandemic, the city celebrated Dussehra this year in a different vein, with people turning to prayers rather than burning effigies.

President of the Chandigarh Kendriya Ramleela Mahasabha, Bhagwati Prashad Gaur, said, “Even though no Ramlila committee set up effigies this year, the stage was still kept occupied and aarti was performed. A 24-hour pooja to honour Lord Ram was carried out on Dussehra to mark the end of Navratri.”

The Youth Welfare Club of Maloya was the only association to have permission to organise a Dussehra function, but they instead chose to take out a rath yatra. President Sobhit Kaushal said, “The yatra started at 3pm and we took a round around Maloya dressed in our festive garb. We followed all instructions by the administration for everyone’s safety.”

Ashok Chaudhary, adviser of the Joint Ram Leela Sangh, who plays the character of Ravana in the Sector 20 Ramlila, said that despite the lockdown the actors had a lot of fun and the audience also enjoyed it.

On Sunday evening, children in some areas had made their own effigies of Ravana, and the sound of crackers could be heard in the city even though no large functions were organised anywhere.

top news
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In