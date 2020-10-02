Efforts on to retrieve body of retired BSF officer who died on recce to China border

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:16 IST

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is carrying out an operation to bring back the body of SC Negi, 70, a former deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), who died in the icy heights of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday while voluntarily leading a reconnaissance mission to find a shorter route to the China border.

The ITBP said the retired BSF officer was rescued by a patrol party of the force from the remote Nishangaon area of Kinnaur district along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Negi was seen lying injured with multiple fractures by an ITBP patrol. He died while being carried by ITBP personnel.

The body is kept at Ganthambralam border post at a height of 18,600 feet in Himachal Pradesh, while a helicopter sortie is awaited to pick the mortal remains.

“There is no foul play. He died after falling. His body has injury marks,” Kinnaur superintendent of police Sarju Ram Rana said.

Negi, who belonged to Kinnaur, commanded a BSF battalion during 1999 Kargil War. He retired in 2010 after 33 years of service. A noted mountaineer, he was the “oldest Indian police officer” to lead an expedition to Mount Everest.

“He took his last breath in the mountains for the cause of the nation when he was willingly leading a recce (reconnaissance) and survey team of security forces to explore the shortest route to the China border in Himachal Pradesh,” the BSF said in a statement.

The security forces, however, declined to disclose the point of origin and end of the recce. “He (Negi) was advised by his family against the trip in view of his age, but he said it will be his last one,” the BSF said.