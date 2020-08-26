e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Family in Covid-19 quarantine, thieves loot house in Mauli Jagran

Family in Covid-19 quarantine, thieves loot house in Mauli Jagran

Four persons were arrested with stolen jewellery

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Four persons broke into a locked house in Mauli Jagran, which belongs to a family who was in Covid-19 quarantine at a facility here, and decamped with jewellery.

The accused have been arrested and have been identified as Sahil alias Lado, 19, Sagar, 20, Ajmat Ali,20 and Salu alias Shanu, 45, all residents of Mauli Jagran. Police have also recovered the stolen jewelry from their possession. The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday.

A complaint was given by Rihan Ansari, of Mauli Jagran, who reported a theft at his sister’s house.

Ansari told the police that his sister and her family were quarantined since August 15 after her daughter tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he often used to visit his sister’s house and on Tuesday, he found the lock of the gate broken and the entire house ransacked. He found that his sister’s jewellery and some documents were missing from the house.

Based on his statement, a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station.

