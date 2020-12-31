e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Father-son charred to death as shanty catches fire in Ludhiana

Father-son charred to death as shanty catches fire in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
 A man and his son were charred to death after a shanty in which they were living caught fire at Prem Nagar in Mullanpur of Ludhiana district. The deceased were identified as Narayan, 40, and his son Roshan, 10.

According to the police, the incident occurred on late Monday night. “The deceased had setup a small temple inside the shanty. It is suspected that the fire started from the temple and spread to entire shanty,” said inspector Prem Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mullanpur-Dakha police station.

He added that deceased’s wife had gone to her native place in Bihar and only the father-son duo was inside the shanty. “We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) and are trying to ascertain the actual cause of fire,” said inspector while adding that many residents also claimed that fire may have started from stove as the deceased were cooking food at the time of incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Civil Hospital Jagraon for postmortem.

Meanwhile, residents of Prem Nagar said when they saw shanty on fire, they rushed to douse the flames but were not able to control it. The bodies of the deceased were taken out on Tuesday morning.

