Former Panjab Varsity student leader shot dead outside Chandigarh mall

Former Panjab Varsity student leader shot dead outside Chandigarh mall

Sources said three men on a motorcycle rode up to Gurlal Brar’s SUV and fired around seven shots, of which three appeared to have hit him. The car was also damaged

chandigarh Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) state president Gurlal Brar/
Former Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) state president Gurlal Brar/(Sourced)
         

Former Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) state president Gurlal Brar was gunned down in his Toyota Fortuner outside the Playboy Nightclub at City Emporium Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, early in the morning on Sunday.

Brar was waiting outside the Playboy Nightclub at the mall at around 12:30 am on Sunday when he was shot, police said.

Though police not confirm the number of attackers or other details till this report was filed, sources said three men on a motorcycle rode up to Brar’s sports utility vehicle and fired around to seven shots, of which about three hit him.

The vehicle was also damaged.

Brar was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where doctors declared him dead.

Police officials said they were scanning footage from CCTV cameras at the scene of the crime and were investigating the matter.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act will be registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Brar belonged to Kotkapura in Faridkot and was living in Mohali.

