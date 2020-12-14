e-paper
Haryana civic body polls: Upinder Ahluwalia in fray for Panchkula mayor again

She has been actively associated with Congress since 1988 and has contested elections since 1995

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia
Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia
         

Former mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia has been selected as Congress’ mayoral candidate for the Panchkula MC elections. This was confirmed by a member of the selection committee.

However, the official list of candidates has yet to be released by the party.

Pardeep Chaudhary, Kalka MLA and member of Congress’ selection committee, said: “The names have been finalised and the list is out. The party has chosen Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia’s as its candidate for the mayoral post.”

Ahluwalia confirmed the development. She has been actively associated with Congress since 1988, and contested elections since 1995, before becoming mayor of Panchkula in 2013.

On Sunday, Kumari Selja, president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, appointed observers for the forthcoming local body elections in Haryana.

The observers for the Panchkula MC elections are former ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda.

Ajay Chaudhary, general secretary, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the party is going to contest elections on symbol.

JJP shares names of three candidates

JJP, which is contesting for four seats from Panchkula, has finalised the names of three candidates. Sushil Garg will contest from ward number 14, Rajesh Kumar from ward number 9 and Amrinder Singh from ward number 18.

The party said that the candidate for ward number 6 will be declared later.

On Saturday, BJP announced Kulbhushan Goyal as its mayoral candidate, and a list of 16 candidates from different wards.

