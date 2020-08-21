e-paper
Haryana departments set to start sending official files to CMO electronically

E-GOVERNANCE: Khattar will launch phase 1 of the project shortly; 20 departments start transferring files through electronic mode to CM, chief secretary and finance department

chandigarh Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:55 IST
Pawan Sharma
The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has started the practice of sending official files to the office of chief minister ‘only through the electronic format’.

Khattar, who himself is considered tech-savvy, has been pushing for introducing digital tools of e-governance at various levels for reducing delays and ensuring transparency.

Now, not only the CM’s office (CMO) but the office of chief secretary (CS) and finance department (FD) will also apply formal brakes on receiving the files, bulky or otherwise, in physical form from at least 22 departments in next one week.

A top government functionary said Khattar is likely to formally inaugurate this e-governance project within a week even as electronic movement of the files to CMO and chief secretary has started.

“E-governance has been the top priority of the CM, who had been pushing for this major IT initiative being monitored on a daily basis by the chief secretary,” a senior officer, who is implementing this project, said.

According to Mukesh Bajaj, assistant general manager of (HARTRON), the corporation training the employees, the government has already issued instructions to the departments to stop physical movement of the files to CMO, chief secretary and finance department.

“They want the files to be moved electronically via e-office software developed by the NIC,” said Bajaj.

At least 35 departments, Bajaj said, have started sending files electronically within their own branches. “The electronic inter-department movement of the files have also picked up pace now,” he added.

On August 17, general administration department (GAD) had informed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, and divisional commissioners that in phase 1, 22 departments will have to send their files to the government, to the offices of CM, CS and finance department ‘only through electronic format’ from that day itself.

In phase 1, departments such as IT, panchayat, employment, HARTRON (corporation), higher education, housing, urban local bodies, and transport were included. From September 1 in phase 2, 20 other departments — agriculture, animal husbandry, civil aviation, forest, industries and commerce — have been directed to send the files electronically.

“All the remaining departments are directed to send their files from November 1 onwards in the same manner,” the letter of GAD says, directing that these instructions be brought to the notice of all concerned for ‘strict compliance’.

The GAD has said that the e-office software will significantly speed up file movement and improve the operational efficiency of the departments as now, the field offices and head offices can move files electronically.

“We are bringing all departments on board, including the ministers who will start receiving the files electronically. While the files of the fresh cases are being prepared using the software, large volumes of the old files have been scanned and uploaded on the portal,” Bajaj said.

The software will help in controlling the workflow, work allocation and tracking of the files, besides cutting delays in decision-making.

