Hazy conditions expected through the week

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:18 IST

Hazy and dry conditions have been forecast for the next five days in the city by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Due to the formation of a depression in the Arabian Sea, low level easterly winds are expected to be active in the region,” said Surender Paul, IMD director. Hazy conditions are also likely due to the dry weather, especially in the mornings and evenings with a 2°C to 3°C rise in temperature, he added.

There are chances of a spike in pollution due to the haze.

Temperatures went up on Tuesday, with the maximum at 36.1 °C from Monday’s 34.6 °C ; and the minimum at 21.8°C from the previous day’s 20 °C.

The next few days are likely to see highs of 34 °C and 35 °C and lows of 21 °C and 22 °C.