e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC dismisses bail plea of youth accused of raping minor in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

HC dismisses bail plea of youth accused of raping minor in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

The victim, a student at a local school, had met the accused through Snapchat.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail plea of a youth accused of raping a minor, whom he had met through a social networking site.

The high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed that considering the gravity of the offence and the fact that the victim was younger than 16, the court was of the view that the concession of regular bail could not be extended to the accused.

The accused, Mohit, had approached the high court after his bail plea was dismissed by a Chandigarh trial court in June. The incident had taken place in November 2019. The challan, too, was submitted by the police against him, a reason cited by him to secure bail.

The victim, a student at a local school, had met Mohit through Snapchat. On the fateful day, he had called her to Sector-22 and raped her at a secluded place. He was arrested the same day. In the court, he had an alleged being framed. However, the court took note of the submission that the forensic examination of the evidence confirmed that it was him who committed the crime.

top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In