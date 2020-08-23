HC dismisses bail plea of youth accused of raping minor in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail plea of a youth accused of raping a minor, whom he had met through a social networking site.

The high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed that considering the gravity of the offence and the fact that the victim was younger than 16, the court was of the view that the concession of regular bail could not be extended to the accused.

The accused, Mohit, had approached the high court after his bail plea was dismissed by a Chandigarh trial court in June. The incident had taken place in November 2019. The challan, too, was submitted by the police against him, a reason cited by him to secure bail.

The victim, a student at a local school, had met Mohit through Snapchat. On the fateful day, he had called her to Sector-22 and raped her at a secluded place. He was arrested the same day. In the court, he had an alleged being framed. However, the court took note of the submission that the forensic examination of the evidence confirmed that it was him who committed the crime.