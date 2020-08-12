Himachal firm recalls unsold cough syrup bottles after toxic chemical found in drug

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:23 IST

The pharma company already under scanner for manufacturing adulterated cough syrup has recalled a “toxic” drug from Bengaluru and Kolkata after a two-year-old girl developed life-threatening complications upon consuming the same.

A similar instance had come to the fore in February this year when the Coldbest-PC syrup made by the same company allegedly caused the deaths of 10 children in Jammu and Kashmir, following which the licence of the manufacturer was cancelled. This time, a two-year-old girl from Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, who consumed the firm’s Cofset syrup, has developed the same complications.

It was found that both cough syrups which were manufactured in September 2019 by Digital Vision Pharma, a Kala Amb based pharma company, were contaminated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a compound that leads to kidney failure and neurological toxicity.

Even though the firm’s licence stands cancelled, around 2,800 bottles of the batch under question had been sold in the markets of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan from September 2019 to December 2019. The manufacturer has recalled around 100 unsold bottles from Bengaluru and Kolkata.

FRESH TRIGGER

After falling ill, the two-year-old Himachal girl was referred from a private hospital to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, with the condition of kidney failure. Doctors here found the presence of poisonous compound DEG in one of the cough syrups consumed by her, following which they wrote to the Drug Controller General of India for necessary steps.

Dr Bhavneet Bharti, professor at Advanced Pediatric Centre, said the girl’s condition continues to remain critical.

Authorities in Himachal said they are trying to recall the product under question so that lives can be saved. “The matter is under investigation. The samples of the drug have been taken and further action will be taken once we receive the reports,” said HP drug controller Navneet Marwah.

Digital Vision Pharma managing director Parshottam Goyal said they are open to any investigation and will be waiting for the sample reports taken from the firm.

“I am not responsible for any unsealed product being tested at any hospital. All our quality checks were in place. We are waiting for reports of the samples taken from here. Meanwhile, we have stopped the sale of this product and also recalled 86 bottles which were lying unsold,” he said.