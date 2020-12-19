House tax assessment committee meeting: Chandigarh MC will issue 90,000 no-dues certificates till Jan 31

chandigarh

Dec 19, 2020

A meeting of the house tax assessment committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Charanjiv Singh and was attended by member councillors Sunita Dhawan, Ajay Dutta, Sachin Lohatiya, Anil Garg, additional commissioner and other officers concerned.

During the meeting, the members discussed various issues related to property tax and decided that the MC will issue 90,000 no due certificates/clearance certificates to city residents as well as commercial tax payers till January 31, 2021.

The agenda item reviewing the self-assessment scheme under residential, commercial, industrial and institutional lands and buildings was discussed during the meeting and the members of the committee decided not to increase the rateable value or tax rate keeping in view the pandemic, and also because it was increased only last year.

Regarding the waiving off of the interest from November 22, 2004, to March 31, 2006, on building temporary shed areas at industrial areas Phases 1 and 2, the committee members passed the agenda to waive off interest and penalty only with the condition to deposit the principal amount.

The committee members decided that charitable institutes registered under the Charitable Endowment Act and not doing any commercial activity will be considered for exemption of the property tax. The institutional buildings will have the benefit of deduction under Section 80 G of IT Act 1961.